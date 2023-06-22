Gujarat: 9.77 lakh children got admission in Anganwadi and 2.30 lakh children in class-1

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed the meeting organized for the exchange of experiences during the school entrance festival of the office bearers and office bearers participating in the school entrance festival-2023. This school entry should document the issues noticed during visits to villages or schools or during meetings with the SMC. This document will help in getting good results by removing the shortcomings of those schools by coordinating with the concerned departments. This time a total of 2 lakh 30 thousand children have got admission in class-1 and 9 lakh 77 thousand 513 children in Anganwadi.

9.77 lakh children took admission in Anganwadis

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the officials visiting the school are expected to share their real life experiences and give useful suggestions for future admissions. In this meeting, in the presentation on the success of Vidyalaya Praveshotsav-2023, it was told that under this two-day school, more than 46600 dignitaries including 315 class-1-2 officers visited the schools in 27368 primary schools of 27 districts of the state.

Plan for construction of 28973 rooms

Through public participation, various items worth Rs 23.61 crore have been received for the children. Education Minister Dr. Kuberbhai Dindor said that a plan has been made to construct 28,973 classrooms in the schools of the state in the coming days at a cost of Rs. 5,200 crore. Apart from this, the process of filling the vacant posts of teachers has also been started. After the school entrance festival, Gunotsav and school accreditation are also organized by the state government. The number of schools that got less than 50 per cent marks three years ago has declined by 11 per cent this year. The number of schools scoring more than fifty percent marks has increased from 23885 to 28946.