Gujarat: A committee will be formed to monitor, coordinate and resolve the pending cases of the government in the High Court

Regarding the various discussions held in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Spokesperson Minister Hrishikesh Patel said that a high-level committee will be constituted for continuous monitoring, coordination and speedy disposal of pending cases of the government in the High Court. The utility of IILMS (Integrated Institutional Litigation Management System) created by the Law Department will be made effective for speedy disposal of pending cases of the state government in the High Court.

Details of offices to be submitted to Law Department

State Spokesperson Minister Hrishikesh Patel further said that a meeting was also held with all the departments and nodal officers of the state government in Gandhinagar on Tuesday regarding this subject. In this meeting, instructions were given to appoint a nodal officer for each department and take action to activate the account in IILMS, for which each nodal officer will also be given re-training on the utility of IILMS. The department will have to map all the court cases in its department. Along with this, he will also have to give the details of all the subordinate offices to the Law Department.

Notification for mapping within 15 days

In this regard, the minister also directed to map the currently pending cases within a maximum of 15 days. In this meeting, in the cases of Rishikesh Patel by the Law Department in the Namdar Supreme Court S.L.P. In cases S.L.P. directed to file. In this, the nodal officers of all the departments were also urged to make the information of pending cases available to the Law Department at the earliest. The minister also urged that all the information sought from the department by the liaison officer of the government office should be provided from the IILMS system itself.