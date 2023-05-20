Gujarat: Academic calendar of state government universities announced

The academic calendar has been declared in the government universities of Gujarat. According to this calendar, the academic session will start from June 21. The admission process has started in Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. Which will be completed by June 21 and the session will be started for the students. Though the commerce results are yet to be declared and the admission process in the university has started.

Academic session will start from 21st June

According to the academic calendar of Government University, the academic session will start from June 21. For the first time this year, Gujarat University has started the admission process even before the result. The university has started the registration for admission and the admission process has started from yesterday. The students are waiting for Gujarat Board Result. With the declaration of the result, the process of admission will also be expedited and the academic session will start from June 21.

got information from the board of education

Gujarat Class 12 Science result is out and the university has received the details from the education board for admission. That’s why both registration and choice filling in science have been started. Now waiting for commerce result. As soon as the result comes, after getting its details from the education board, the students will be given the option of choice filling and the admission process will be started soon.