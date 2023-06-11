Gujarat: Administration alert amid threat of cyclone, 2 days holiday in all schools of Dwarka

According to the report of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Biparjoy may turn into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 6 hours. Now it is only 480 km away from Porbandar in Gujarat. The administration has become alert amidst the threat of cyclone. In view of the danger of the storm, a red alert has been declared in Kutch, Jamnagar and Dwarka districts. The state government is in action mode regarding the threat of cyclone Biperjoy.

Two days holiday has been declared in all schools of Devbhoomi Dwarka district. So far, 1100 people have been evacuated from the low-lying coastal areas of the district to safer places. Wind speed up to 125 to 135 kmph is expected in Dwarka district and sea waves up to 25 to 30 feet high are possible, due to which the Meteorological Department has declared a red alert for Dwarka district on 15th.

Announcement of helpline numbers for citizens

The administration in Porbandar has announced a helpline number for the citizens and the administration is fully equipped for rescue and relief operations. The Collector has also appealed to the people to stay away from false rumours. Strict police arrangements have been made at Porbandar Chowpatty. The SP also said that common citizens should contact 100 number for help.

Red alert in three districts

Due to the possibility of storm, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert regarding wind speed and rain for three districts on June 15 and 16. In which Kutch, Jamnagar and Dwarka districts have been declared on red alert. Strong winds with a speed of 125 to 135 kmph and heavy to very heavy rain are likely in these three districts.