Gujarat: Administration will get the support of AI technology at the time of crisis in Bharuch

The administration in Bharuch will deal with emergencies with the help of AI technology. Artificial Intelligence based technology has been developed by Bharuch District Administration. This technology will alert the administration and local people to take necessary action in case of industrial accident and rise in water level in Narmada, the biggest river of the state.

Bharuch District Collector Tushar Sumera said that this technology is not from any big IT company of the country, but it is also an attempt to give opportunities and encouragement to startups, which has been a great success. This system will alert the local people 8 hours before the water level rises. At present, attention is being paid to the alert system of Bharuch when the system is on alert due to the possibility of a storm ‘Biparjoy’ in the Arabian Sea.

Bharuch’s siren alert system was destroyed in the 2001 earthquake.

Years ago, a mermaid was installed atop the historic Victoria Tower in the Kot area of ​​Bharuch, warning people about possible attacks in Bharuch and the Narmada floods. The tower collapsed in the 2001 earthquake and the warning system was also destroyed. After this, with the help of technology, he was trying to keep people alert through SMS, social media and announcements through government vehicles. Bharuch District Collector has developed Artificial Intelligence based technology in step with technology by removing this manual system. This system will strengthen the government machinery to deal with emergencies.

Our goal is not to fight the crisis but to avoid the crisis: Tushar Sumera

Bharuch District Collector Tushar Sumera said that it is important to fight the crisis and take measures to avoid the crisis better than taking steps. The system has prepared the e-Reva app. This app is dangerous chemicals of industries, their quantity and what is their solution at the time of crisis? Will store its information. Looking at the other aspect, Bharuch has to face the danger of Narmada flood every year. For this, sensors have been installed at different points in the Narmada river. Real time data will be made available from the sensors, on the basis of which the local people will get information about possible flood 8 hours in advance.

Under this system, a network of water level sensors and sirens has been prepared on the banks of Narmada river near Bharuch and in Narmada river. This sensor app will alert the officials when the water level of Narmada rises. The officials will follow the action plan after estimating the risk based on the water level situation and save the local people from loss of life and property.

There is a system alert regarding the cyclone in Gujarat at this time.

The administration is on alert regarding the storm ‘Biparjoy’ in the Arabian Sea. In which signal number 1 and 2 have been installed at many ports of Gujarat. Along with this, fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea. Due to the storm, there is a possibility of rain with strong wind in many districts of the state. Officials at the local level have also been instructed to be vigilant.