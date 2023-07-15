Gujarat: Agriculture Minister announces Rs 240 crore relief package for Kutch-Banakantha farmers after cyclone

Cyclone Biparjoy hit the state recently, affecting farmers in Kutch and Banaskantha districts the most. After which there was a demand for relief package from all sides, State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel made a big announcement regarding the relief package by holding a press conference on Friday.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel announced a relief package of 240 crores for the farmers of two districts affected by the cyclone in a press conference. Patel on Friday announced a relief package of Rs 240 crore for Kutch and Banaskantha, worst affected by the cyclone. Due to the cyclone Biparjoy which hit the state recently, apart from Kutch, Banasakatha, in many districts, agriculture crops, houses and animals have also been damaged. Meanwhile, a survey was conducted by the agriculture team to take stock of the damage caused by the storm, in which it was found that 1.30 thousand hectares of crops have been damaged.

Farmers who have suffered more than 10 percent loss will be given assistance

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel announced a relief package of 240 crores and also said that only those farmers who have suffered more than 10 per cent loss will get assistance. He said that more than 33 percent horticulture and irrigated crops have been damaged due to the cyclone, in such a situation, the Agriculture Minister has taken a big decision in the interest of the farmers by announcing a relief package.

Announcement of 25,000 per hectare assistance

Raghavji Patel said that 25,000 per hectare assistance has been announced from the state fund for loss due to horticulture crops – 10 percent or more falling of perennial horticulture crops and uprooting, falling, breaking of trees up to 33 percent. 22,500 per hectare as per SDRF norms in case of loss of 33% or more trees of perennial horticulture crops subject to a ceiling of Rs.1,25,000 per hectare including Rs.1,02,500 per hectare over and above the state fund in special cases Under this, assistance has been declared in the limit of maximum 2 hectares per account.

Cyclone damaged 1.30 thousand hectares of agricultural land

After the cyclone hit the state, a survey was conducted by the agriculture team of the state agriculture department to assess the damage, which revealed that 1.30 thousand hectares of agricultural land has been damaged. After surveying the damage, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel announced a relief package for farmers in Kutch and Banaskantha districts. However, it has also been announced that assistance will be provided based on the damage survey report.