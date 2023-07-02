Gujarat: Airforce helicopter rescues two civilians stuck on electric poles for eight hours in Keshod

Due to torrential rains in Gujarat for the last three days, life has come out of gear in many areas. Heavy to very heavy rains have caused flooding at many places in Saurashtra, especially Visavadar and Junagadh. Where on one hand people are constantly facing problems due to overflowing of rivers, drains and water-logging in villages. On the other hand, in Sutrej village of Keshod, two citizens trapped in the flood due to rain were defending themselves by holding the electric pole for eight hours. Jamnagar Air Force personnel rescued him by helicopter.

Safely rescued and taken to Jamnagar

Air Force personnel rescued both the citizens safely and have taken them to Jamnagar. Both the citizens were clinging to the electric pole for the last eight hours. Both the civilians were currently taken to Jamnagar Air Force Base for medical checkup. Due to heavy rains in Junagadh city and rural areas, water has entered many villages, communication of many villages has been cut off. On the other hand, Sutrej village of Keshod taluka has turned into a river. After heavy rains on Friday in Junagadh district, rains continued on Saturday as well.