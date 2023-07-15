Gujarat: Amreli SOG team seized truck full of suspicious grain

Suspicious grain batch has been seized from New Jinpara area of ​​Amreli’s Bagsara. Amreli District Special Operation Group received a tip-off, based on which suspicious quantity was recovered from a truck. The SOG team observed the quantity of food grains loaded in the truck in New Jinpara area of ​​Bagsara and sought evidence from the drivers and operators regarding the handling of the grains. When they did not show, the SOG team seized the grain loaded in the truck on the basis of suspicion.

The quantity of grain seized through SOG was handed over to the local district supply department. In which 75 bags of wheat and rice were found. The cost of which is being estimated at more than Rs 2 lakh. Further action has been taken by the team by handing over all the grains to the supply department. Complaints keep coming every day about the wastage of government food grains. On the basis of information, the police have taken action by taking possession of this truck.