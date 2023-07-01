Gujarat: Angered by daughter’s love marriage, father performs last rites of his living daughter!

A shocking case has come to light from Dahod in Gujarat. Where a father was so unhappy with his daughter’s love marriage that he performed the last rites of his living daughter. This case pertains to Garbada village. A month ago a Brahmin girl had eloped and married a boy of another caste.

However, the parents were not aware of this earlier. A month ago, the girl suddenly went missing from home. The parents along with the villagers searched a lot for the daughter but she could not be found. After this, he lodged a missing case with the police. When the police traced her, the family members came to know that their daughter had married a boy of another caste.

He begged his daughter to return with him. But the girl remained firm on her insistence. He flatly refused to go with his parents. Since the girl was an adult, the police also could not take any action in this matter. Because, the girl said that she had married the young man of her own free will and wanted to be with him.

The parents were surprised to hear all this. At that time he returned home but as soon as he came to the village, he broke all relations with his daughter. So much so that he even performed the last rites of his surviving daughter. The father said that his daughter was already dead for him. Now he has no relation with that girl.

Earlier, a similar case had also come to light from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. After marrying her lover there, the father severed all ties with his daughter, and performed the last rites of the surviving daughter. The father donated a symbolic body by shaving his head while performing the last rites. Then the father said that now my daughter is dead for me.