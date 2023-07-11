Gujarat: Announcement of by-elections on 3 seats in 2 municipalities and 29 seats in 18 municipalities

The State Election Commission has announced on Monday the by-elections in the vacant local bodies in Gujarat. Bypolls will be held for three seats in two metropolitan municipalities and 29 seats in 18 municipalities in the state. Voting for this election will be held on August 6 and the counting of votes will take place on August 8. The State Election Commission has implemented the notification from Monday itself. However, the general elections to the local self-government are yet to be announced.

July 22 last date to fill the form

On the other hand, the State Election Commission has also appointed Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers in municipalities including Rajkot and Surat. The notification for the by-election will be published from July 17, the last date for filling the form for the candidates is July 22. The form verification of the candidates will be done on July 24. Candidates can withdraw the form on July 25.

By-elections will be held in these municipalities and municipalities

Talking about the by-election of the Metropolitan Municipality, the by-election will be held on the general seat of Ward No. 20 in Surat. In Rajkot, by-elections will be held on the Scheduled Tribe (Women) seat and other general seats in Ward No. 15. While bypolls will be held in municipalities of Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Narmada, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Aravalli, Ahmedabad, Anand, Porbandar, Patan, Mehsana, Kheda, Kutch, Girsomnath and Panchmahal districts.