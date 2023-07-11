Gujarat: Another scheme of 45 crores implemented for farmers, fruit growers will get financial assistance

Recently, another new scheme has been implemented by the Government of Gujarat to increase the income of the farmers of Gujarat and to get more income by adopting modern method with scientific approach in addition to the traditional method of farming. Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said that the state government has implemented another incentive scheme for the farmers of the state to plant fruit crops with quality cuttings and seedlings in horticulture crops.

An amount of Rs 45 crore has been allocated by the state government for this scheme in the current year’s budget. Giving further information, Raghavji Patel said that under this new scheme, farmers will be given a maximum of Rs 100 per plant or Rs 40,000 per hectare, whichever is less, for planting mango crops. In addition, 50 per cent of the cost of planting material for other horticulture crops in the first year in the inter-cropping, subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per hectare, subject to a ceiling of 2 hectares per account, will be given.

Maximum Rs 80 per plant in guava crop

Raghavji Patel said that, based on the actual cost of guava crop per plant or TSU plant, a maximum assistance of Rs 80 per plant or TSU plant or Rs 44 thousand per hectare, whichever is less, would be given. 50 percent of the cost of planting material of other horticulture crops in the first year in inter-crop, maximum assistance of Rs.6 thousand per hectare, maximum limit of 2 hectares per account.

Assistance directly to farmers account through DBT

In banana also, a maximum assistance of Rs 5 per tissue culture seedling will be given and a maximum assistance of Rs 15,000 per hectare will be given. Through this scheme, the area under mango crop in Gujarat is 2500 hectares, guava area is 2000 hectares and banana area is 15000 hectares. The state government is planning to increase the cultivable area to a total of 19500 hectares. To increase fruit crop productivity with a transparent approach, the assistance available under this program will be paid directly into the accounts of farmers through DBT.