Gujarat: Approval for allotment of 2.45 lakh square meters of land for new industrial area

Gandhinagar, 25 July (Hindustan). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken important decisions for industrial development in remote areas of the state. He also approved the allotment of 2,45,000 square meters of land for Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) at Mudetha village in Deesa tehsil of Banaskantha for setting up a new industrial area.

It is notable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a successful series of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investor Summit to attract investors from the country and the world to Gujarat through development in other industrial sectors including manufacturing hub and auto hub. With the continued success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investor Summit, the state is witnessing an increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and export-oriented industries. Gujarat has become the best investment destination for investors from all over the world.

In addition, excellent infrastructure is available in various industrial areas and industrial parks in Gujarat under the establishment of Cluster based Industrial Areas, Special Investment Regions (SIRs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Parks, Women Industrial Parks, Multilevel Plug and Play Sheds and Country Specific Industrial Townships.

Sector specific industrial units including Bulk Drug Park, Textile Park, Medical Device Park, Agro-Food Park, Sea-Food Park, Ceramic Park, Tribal Park are being developed in the state. This has also given a boost to sector specific capital investment.

As a result of approval given by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to start New Industrial Area (GIDC) at Mudetha, new employment opportunities will be created in the remote areas of Banaskantha district and all round development of this entire region.

As a result of the new industrial policy announced under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat Scheme for the Assistance to the Industries’, various incentives are given to industrial investors in Gujarat. Under these policies, the state government has developed the facility of online single window system and faceless application to speed up the ease of doing business. Facilities are made available through a single portal for obtaining various types of approvals through online medium.

The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) has been functioning since 1962 as the nodal agency by the Government of Gujarat to assist entrepreneurs to start industries in the state. GIDC has 239 developed industrial areas in more than 41,000 hectares of land. Apart from this, there is also a well-organized infrastructure of more than 70,000 plots and more than 50,000 industrial units. More than 25 lakh people get direct employment through this structure.