Gujarat ATS arrests two more members of Al Qaeda India

Ahmedabad, 23 May (Hindustan). The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted an active Al Qaeda India gang. So far two people associated with this organization have been arrested. The arrested people have been identified as Akash Khan and Munna Khan, both residents of Bangladesh. The police had earlier arrested Sojib Mian. Akash and Munna have been described as henchmen of this Sojib.

ATS Gujarat has arrested Munna Khan and Akash Khan living in Narol and Rakhiyal area of ​​Ahmedabad. The police allege that they were working on a campaign to radicalize the youth of Gujarat by infiltrating into India from Bangladesh. The police have also got evidence of the accused collecting funds from many people. Akash Khan used to send this fund to Bangladesh.

After the arrest of these two by ATS Gujarat, an active gang of Al Qaeda India has been exposed. ATS had first caught a Bangladeshi named Sojib. Due to this, the names of the other two accused have been revealed in the interrogation. The police have caught both of them as well. Sojib Miyan used to be guided by his mentors sitting in Bangladesh and according to his instructions, he used to train the youth of Gujarat to radicalize them.

In fact, a few days ago the IB had issued an alert regarding the terrorist attack in Gujarat. After this, the police had arrested three suspicious youths. The police had become alert after getting the evidence of these three being Bangladeshis. All three are suspected to have connection with Pakistan as well.

Action taken on the basis of information: DIG

Gujarat ATS DIG Dipen Bhadran said that the police had received information that four Bangladeshi nationals Sojib Miyan, Akash Khan, Munna Khan, Abdul Latif were living illegally in Ahmedabad. They have used wrong documents. Al Qaeda tries to connect people with the organization. Information about giving weapons training to youths has also come to the fore in the investigation. Various social media and applications were also reported to be used for this. On the basis of this investigation was started.