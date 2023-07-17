Gujarat: Benami property worth Rs 4.22 crore found with retired engineer Jaswant Modi, ACB registers case

There has been a stir after Jaswant Modi, the then Additional Assistant Engineer of the District Rural Development Agency of Patan’s Sami Taluka Panchayat, was found to have disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.22 crore. During the search operation of ACB, anonymous documents of the movable and immovable properties of the accused retired engineer were found. Thereafter, the State ACB registered a case at Patan ACB Police Station and is conducting further investigation. A case has been registered against Jaswant Modi along with his wife. The accused Jaswant and his wife will be arrested soon.

Importantly, as per the Gujarat High Court order and CBI guidelines in the disproportionate assets case, forensic accounting was done by a financial consultant to analyze the financial transactions. Further investigation of this crime was conducted by Assistant Director K.H. Gohil, ACB Border Unit Patan ACB Police Inspector J.P. Solanki has been handed over.