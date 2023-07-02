Gujarat: Botad MLA writes letter to CM, demands immediate closure of online Teenpatti gambling application

Botad’s MLA has written to the Chief Minister to block online gambling applications in the state. The reason being that online gambling is on the rise among the youth and students in the state and due to this the youth are drowning in debt and committing suicide.

Online Teenpatti gambling has been on the rise among the youth and students in the state for a long time and due to this the future of the youth is in danger. As a result, many youths of the state are drowning in debt due to online Teenpatti gambling, thereby ending their lives. In such a situation, the MLA of Botad has appealed to the Chief Minister of the state and has written a letter demanding the closure of the Teenpatti application. Botad MLA Umesh Makwana in his letter has demanded immediate ban on advertisement of Tinpatti, Teenpatti online gambling application, Rummy like Dua and Vimal Gutka, liquor appearing in Gujarati channels.

A student of Rajkot made the video two days back.

Just two days ago, a CA student from Rajkot made a video talking about getting into debt due to online gambling, in which he also talked about committing suicide. However, the youth did not get hurt and he himself reached Rajkot Civil Hospital. But, seeing such cases happening continuously in the state, Umesh Makwana has written a letter to the Chief Minister of the state.