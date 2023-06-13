Gujarat: BSF and Coastal area jawans on alert for the safety of coastal residents in Kutch

The threat of Biparjoy cyclone is looming over Gujarat. Now this storm is becoming extremely severe at a speed of eight km per hour. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for rain in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka on June 15 and 16. 29 teams of NDRF-SDRF are deployed in different districts to keep people safe from the coast. Over 150 BSF personnel are on alert mode to protect the residents of Kutch living along the coast. Jawans are deployed with 10 trucks and ration kits. BSF and coastal area personnel are in alert mode. If the situation becomes more serious then the help of these jawans will be taken.

Heavy rain likely in Kutch, Dwarka and Porbandar

Due to the effect of the storm, strong winds have started blowing in the coastal areas while it is raining in some areas. In Gujarat, rain has been reported in 61 talukas in the last 24 hours. It started raining with strong wind and thunder in some areas of the state yesterday afternoon. It has been raining heavily in Saurashtra since Tuesday morning. Heavy rain is likely over Kutch, Dwarka and Porbandar. Heavy rain is expected in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar. The direction of the storm will start changing from late Tuesday night itself. In which there is a strong possibility of landfall of the storm at Jakhou port.

Order to evacuate the coastal area in Kutch

The Collector of Kutch has asked the people to follow the precautionary measures given against Cyclone Biperjoy. The collector has appealed to the people to shift to the shelter home. People living in low-lying areas of villages up to 10 km from the coast have been asked to move to higher areas. Most of the village primary schools have been kept as shelter homes.