Gujarat: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the pre-monsoon action plan prepared by the administration in 8 cities

Before the monsoon, pre-monsoon campaigns are conducted throughout the state. In such a situation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the pre-monsoon planning by video conference with the city commissioners regarding this campaign.

Mock drills were conducted in metropolitan cities regarding pre-monsoon action plan preparations. In which man hall and proper rain water drainage system and 24×7 central control room have been made functional. Keeping in view the changing rainfall pattern, necessary arrangements have been made in the action plan.

All municipalities have been advised not to hesitate to take action against the concerned in case of any damage to the roads constructed this year during the monsoon. Bhupendra Patel has instructed that officers should be available on phone so that citizens can get quick response on their minor complaints.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a video conference with the Municipal Commissioners of 8 Municipal Corporations of the state, comprehensively reviewed the advance planning done in the cities before the next monsoon. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gave necessary guidance by discussing the pre-monsoon action plan prepared by the Municipal Corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar under City Disaster Management Plan-2023.

The Chief Minister gave clear instructions that keeping in view the changing pattern of rains, necessary arrangements should be made in the metropolitan cities under this action plan. He directed to pay immediate attention to the maintenance of roads, water and drainage lines. The meeting was also informed about the operation of the rehabilitation team specifying the safe places in case there is a need to evacuate citizens, animals due to heavy rains.