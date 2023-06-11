Gujarat: CM assigns responsibility to ministers regarding Cyclone Biparjoy, high alert declared on coast

The administrative system and the state’s disaster management system are on alert regarding the cyclonic storm Biparjoy moving towards Gujarat. Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to change direction and hit the Kutch coast. Due to which Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has entrusted the responsibility to the senior ministers of the state cabinet.

The storm formed in the Arabian Sea is 480 km away from the coast of Porbandar. Cyclone Biparjoy has again changed its course and hit Gujarat, raising concerns. Regarding the storm, the Chief Minister of the state visited the State Emergency Operation Center and held a video conference on the situation and held a meeting with the coastal district collectors. Also ordered them to be alert to deal with the situation. Secretary and Relief Commissioner were also present in this meeting. Along with this, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi also said in this regard that after the forecast of the storm, the district officials have been alerted and the administration has started preparations. He further said that necessary precautionary steps are being taken following the orders of CM Bhupendra Patel. Apart from this, the people of the coastal areas were asked to follow the instructions.

CM entrusted the responsibility to the ministers

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has entrusted the responsibility to the senior ministers of the State Council of Ministers for guidance in the advance planning and disaster management works to be done by the district administration against the possible impact of Cyclone Biparjoy in the coastal districts of the state and the ministers have also been asked to reach the respective districts. Instructions have been given. Apart from this, ministers Rishikeshbhai Patel and Prafullabhai Panseria in Kutch district, Kanubhai Desai in Morbi, Raghavjibhai Patel in Rajkot, Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya in Porbandar, Mulubhai Bera in Jamnagar, Harshbhai Sanghvi in ​​Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma in Junagadh and Parsottambhai Solanki for Gir Somnath. The responsibility has been assigned.

People were advised to stay away from the beaches

According to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department, Biparjoy may turn into a severe storm in the next 6 hours. It will move northwards into a cyclonic storm around June 15. Now it is only 480 km away from Porbandar in Gujarat. In the far south-west is the Arabian Sea. It can reach the Kutch coast by June 15. It is about 200 to 300 km from near Porbandar. And it is likely to pass at a distance of 200 km from Naliya. According to the Meteorological Department, this storm will hit Kutch and Saurashtra. There is a possibility of heavy rains on June 14-15 as well. People have been advised to stay away from the beaches. The administration is considering evacuating the coastal areas.

Strong winds started blowing in many areas of Saurashtra

The effect of Cyclone Biparjoy is being seen in the sea of ​​Zafarabad in Saurashtra. Cyclone Biparjoy has taken the form of a storm in the Arabian Sea and is moving towards Gujarat. At that time, strong winds have started blowing in many areas of Saurashtra. Yesterday 10 to 15 feet high waves hit the coast and it rained in Jamnagar, Somnath.

Signal number 4 was imposed on the ports

Due to the storm created in the Arabian Sea, signal number 4 has now been installed at the ports of the state. All ports have been alerted. As the current in the sea is increasing, the waves of the sea are rising. People in the coastal areas of the state are being evacuated to safer places.