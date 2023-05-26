Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel will go on a two-day visit to Delhi, will attend the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

The inauguration of the new Parliament House is scheduled to take place on Sunday morning, 28 May. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit Delhi on 27 and 28 May. He will attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting. Apart from this, he will also be present on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

Opposition to the new Parliament building is an insult to Indians

Attacking the opposition parties, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the opposition to the new Parliament House is an insult to the 140 crore Indians of the country. He said that the boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament House by a total of 19 opposition forces is condemnable. It is well known that the Parliament House is scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Their protest is an attack on the country’s great democratic values ​​and constitutional beliefs. Parliament is a sacred institution in a democracy. It is like the heartbeat of the people. Here decisions are taken on the policies of the country. Due to which people’s lives change. If we look at the last 9 years, the opposition parties have repeatedly violated the parliamentary system and rules.

Supreme Court dismissed the PIL

Twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, have announced a boycott of the inauguration ceremony. The opposition says that the decision to inaugurate the Prime Minister bypassing President Draupadi Murmu is not only a grave insult but also a direct attack on democracy. At the same time, 25 parties including BJP will participate in the inauguration ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate. For the last several days, a phase of rhetoric is going on between the government and the opposition regarding the new Parliament House. Meanwhile, this matter has now reached the Supreme Court, during the hearing of which the Supreme Court dismissed this PIL.