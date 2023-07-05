Gujarat: Common curriculum and credit framework will be implemented in private, government universities of the state

Under the new education policy, the state government has taken an important decision in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday to introduce uniform curriculum and credit framework in all private and government universities, colleges and recognized educational institutions of Gujarat. All first year students admitted from 15 June 2023 onwards will benefit from the implementation of the Common Curriculum and Credit Framework. A detailed resolution will be issued in this regard by the Education Department. Which is to be done compulsorily in all educational institutions of the state from the current academic year 2023-24. Spokesperson Minister Hrishikesh Patel said that from now on, students who would get a four-year honors-research degree would have to study only one year for a postgraduate degree.

Total 197 suggestions received from 47 stakeholders

Giving more details, Minister Hrishikesh Patel said that this important decision has been taken to strengthen the Common Curriculum and Credit Framework among various provisions of NEP-2020. Under which the structure of 22 credits per semester has been fixed. Students can earn a total of 132 credits at the end of three years and a total of 176 credits at the end of four years. The draft of this reference was placed publicly before the various educational associations and student associations of all universities, colleges, Vice-Chancellors, Principals, Professors for the Department of Education, Government of Gujarat, for all other public. A total of 197 suggestions have been received from 47 stakeholders. Keeping this in view, the Government Resolution on Common Curriculum and Credit Framework has been finalised.

4 credits can be earned from summer internship courses

Keeping all the suggestions in mind, the Education Department will issue a Government Resolution on the Common Curriculum and Credit Framework in the academic year 2023-24. After this, the standard operating procedure for its implementation will also be announced. Which is to be compulsorily implemented in all educational institutions of Gujarat from the year 2023-24. Three years degree program will be awarded including UG Certificate, UG Diploma, Bachelor Degree, Bachelor Honors Degree and Bachelor Research Degree. Major (core) will be the main course in this structure. The minor subject will also have a basket of minor electives, multidisciplinary, allied related courses. In addition, students can earn 4 credits from the summer internship course.

Only one year of study for post graduate degree

A student may obtain a bachelor’s degree after three years, a bachelor’s degree after four years of study, or a bachelor’s degree with honors with research with prescribed credits. Students pursuing a four-year Honours, Research degree will have to study only one year for a postgraduate degree. The credit and course structure for courses not regulated by AICTE, PCI, BCI, COA, NCTE, etc.) will be implemented from 2023-24. While the fourth year Honors, Honors with Research Program (Level-06) will be applicable from the academic year 2026-27.

These limits have been removed in the new education policy

At present, the subject structure in colleges and universities provides a certain choice to the student, in the new education policy these limitations have been removed and the student can choose various subjects according to his/her choice from the prescribed basket or basket of other university subjects. Can choose from Not only this, a student can go for employment as per the circumstances after obtaining a prescribed credit, skill based certificate at the end of the first year of study, a diploma at the end of the second year during entry, exit and back may come Revise within the stipulated time limit.