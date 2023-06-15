Gujarat: Cyclone Biparjoy is just 80 km away from Jakhau port in Kutch

Ahmedabad, 15 June (Hindustan Times). Cyclone Biparjoy is just 80 km away from Jakhau port in Kutch district. Its forward speed is 9 to 10 kilometers per hour. Due to the progress of the cyclonic storm, its effect has started in the coastal areas of Gujarat. Winds have started blowing at a speed of 60 to 70 kmph in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Porbandar. The administration is present in all the affected areas with its preparedness. People from 0 to 10 kilometers of the coastal area of ​​the sea have already been shifted to a safer place. Due to the strong winds, uprooting of trees, falling of electric poles and blowing of thatches have also started.

The devastation moving towards Gujarat in the form of a cyclone is now just 80 kilometers away from the Jakhau port. Its landfall will start after 6 pm. The tremendous effect of the cyclonic storm has started in Mandvi of Kutch. It is raining with strong wind along the sea coast of Mandvi. Here the wind speed is said to be around 100 kilometers per hour. The entire area of ​​Mandvi has been evacuated. Wind is blowing at a speed of 70 km in Naliya of Kutch district. The entire market of Naliya has become deserted. With the approach of the cyclone, there is a tremendous swell in the sea. Waves are pounding with strong wind on the sea shore of Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district. The wall built on the banks of the Okha has collapsed with the waves. The shed of Tata Chemicals in Mithapur was blown away in the strong wind. Strong wind continues in Junagadh as well. The glass of the Civil Hospital was broken. A huge tree fell in the premises of Nageshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Dwarka.