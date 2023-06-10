Gujarat: Cyclone impact on Gir Somnath coast, rain with strong winds in areas including Sutrapada, Kodinar

Cyclone Biparjoy formed in the Arabian Sea is just 590 km from the coast of Porbandar and the direction of the cyclone is now towards Gujarat, while the Chief Minister of the state Bhupendra Patel reviewed the preparedness for disaster management through video conference with the district collectors of the coastal districts . In the meeting, the Chief Minister received details of the planning done by all the districts with zero casualty approach against the possible effects of Biparjoy cyclone in these areas. CM Bhupendra Patel directed the collectors of 13 coastal districts to be alert and vigilant.

the color of frozen rain

Cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea, is slowly moving towards the Gujarat coast, while its impact is being seen along the state’s coast. Changes in the atmosphere are also being seen with the blowing of strong winds. Rural areas including Malangdev on the edge of Tapi Songadh taluka have become rainy season.

Changed atmosphere in Jamnagar

Reversal has been observed in the atmosphere of Jamnagar city and rural areas. It is raining with strong winds in the city. There was a sudden change in the weather in Jamnagar city too after it rained at the jetty of Sachana village in Jamnagar taluka.