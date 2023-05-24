Gujarat: Decision in cabinet meeting, Gujarat government will issue recruitment calendar for next 10 years

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, some decisions have been taken and some important discussions have also taken place. Spokesperson Minister Hrishikesh Patel has said that the issues raised in the Chintan Shivir were discussed in the cabinet meeting and urban development and training of government employees were discussed. He said that various committees of Chintan Shibir have discussed health related issues and in-depth discussions were held by various groups. In the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister decided that the cap of Rs 25,000 given in grant to the MLA would be removed. Which will lead to better development.

New recruitment calendar will be created

Rishikesh Patel further said that further roadmap will be prepared after discussing new achievements. After the cabinet meeting, spokesperson minister Hrishikesh Patel said that the recruitment calendar for the next 10 years will be issued and from 2014 to 2023, 1.67 lakh recruitments have been done. He further said that for this a new recruitment calendar for 2023-2024 will be prepared and the government has given in-principle approval. He said, this year the program of School Entrance Festival-2023 is going on in urban and rural areas across the state, it will be organized on 12-13-14 June-2023. All cabinet ministers including the Chief Minister from the state level, IAS, IPS, IFS level officers, secretariat officers will go to the school and enroll the children in this Pravesh Mahotsav programme.

Admission will be given only after the child is 6 years of age

He said that for the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020, the state government has decided to start kindergartens in every government primary school from the current academic session June-2023, so that the children taking admission in kindergartens this year will also be included in the entrance festival. Will go Along with this, like every year, admission will be given to the children taking admission in Anganwadi and Class-I. Children whose age is more than 5 (five) years and less than 6 (six) years as on June 1, will be given admission in kindergarten. While the children whose age is more than 6 (six) years and less than 7 (seven) years on June 1, they will be given admission in Class-I.

‘Convenience to deliver water where there is no water’

Drinking water has been reviewed in summer and with respect to the amount of drinking water reserved in the dam. Rishikesh Patel said that we are making facilities to supply water where there is no water. Arrangements have been made to supply water through tankers to 7 villages of Rajkot and 5 villages of Paddhari. Water is reserved in 72 demos. In villages where the government is not able to supply water, water is being supplied through tankers. Apart from this, permission has been given to make 3000 boreholes in the state and various teams have been deployed in 14 districts to repair handpumps.