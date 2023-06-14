Gujarat: Dwarka temple closed for a day due to storm

Scenes of devastation have emerged in the seas after Cyclone Biperjoy. Due to which it has been decided to close the Dwarka temple for a day. This decision has been taken keeping in mind that there should be no loss to the life and property of the devotees visiting the temple. It is noteworthy that recently information has come to light that the flag on the Jagat temple of Dwarka has been damaged.

The flag flying on the summit is damaged. Very strong winds are blowing at this time due to the threat of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Due to strong wind and rain at that time, the flag was not hoisted on the top of the temple. According to mythology, breaking the flag can be a big sign.

The cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ formed in the Arabian Sea is now becoming extremely severe. Then in such a critical situation, people have faith that the Lord of the world, Kalio Thakar, will save them from this crisis. Whenever there is a natural calamity on Gujarat, then two flags are raised on the Jagat Mandir. Last day, two flags were hoisted on the top of Jagat Mandir to avoid the storm. Due to security at the Dwarkadhish temple, another flag is kept below the old flag.