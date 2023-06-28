Gujarat: Elections will be held for 3 Rajya Sabha seats in the state on July 24.

Elections will be held for 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on July 24. For which the Central Election Commission will issue a notification on 06 July. Election schedule for 3 Rajya Sabha seats of Gujarat has been announced. In which elections will be held for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in 3 states on July 24. The result will be declared on July 24 at 5 pm. For which the election notification will be issued on July 6. Also, July 13 is the last date for filling the election form.

According to the information received, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar can contest the election again from Gujarat. Whereas BJP can field new candidates in other 2 seats of Gujarat. Apart from this, a new face can be brought in place of Jugalji Thakor, Dinesh Anavadia.