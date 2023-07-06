Gujarat: Factory owners-employees protest against power cut in Dared Industrial Park near Jamnagar

Due to the irregularities of PGVCL in the factories located in the Dared area of ​​Jamnagar, the factory owners and the workers working in the factory came in number of more than 300 vehicles on Wednesday and entered the office of the Electricity Department at Lal Bangla and surrounded the office. . Not only this, all the people of the area, electricity officers and employees etc occupied the vacant chair. Due to which the police had to be called. Meanwhile, the electricity officer came and talked to all the factory owners and after assuring them to fix it soon, the matter was pacified.

No solution even after complaining several times

About 300 to 400 brasspart factories are located in Sardar Industrial Park area in Dared area near Jamnagar. Despite complaining several times to the electricity officials, there was no solution, on Wednesday factory workers and laborers of Sardar Industrial Park area gathered in the number of 300 and along with a convoy of different vehicles reached the office of PGVCL at Lalbangla and destroyed the electricity office. besieged.

People including factory workers sat down on tables and chairs

Even in the office of the electricity officer, all the people, including the factory workers, sat on the tables and chairs, and there was a ruckus in the office of the electricity system, due to which the police had to be called. City B. Division’s PI H.P. Jhala reached the electricity office with the police convoy and explained to all the factory owners and workers and asked them to hold talks with the electricity officials. Meanwhile, PGVCL Superintending Engineer R.L. Parmar came to his office and after discussing with the major factory owners etc. discussed to fix them. Finally resolved the matter by promising to resolve their demands as soon as possible.