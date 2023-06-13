-Advertisement-
News

Gujarat: Fierce fire broke out in a clothes shop near Jagat Mandir in Devbhoomi Dwarka

By News Desk
Fire in army vehicle in Poonch, fear of death of four soldiers
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

On one hand, where the threat of Biparjoy cyclone is looming, on the other hand, a cloth shop near Jagat Mandir caught fire. Two teams of the fire department have reached the spot to control the fire. The reason for the fire is still not clear.

smoke billows all around

A major fire broke out in a three-storey textile shop near Jagat Mandir in Dwarka. As soon as the fire was reported, two teams of the fire department reached and tried to extinguish the fire. As soon as the fire broke out, there was chaos in the entire area and a cloud of smoke started flying all around.

Nearby shops also came in the grip of fire

When the fire took a huge form in a shop, the nearby shops also came under its grip. Goods kept in the shops got burnt due to the fire. All the three shopkeepers have suffered a loss of lakhs of rupees due to the fire. At present, the fire department brought the fire under control after a lot of effort. The reason for the fire is still not clear.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved