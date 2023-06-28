Gujarat: Fierce fire in scrap godown in Vapi’s Karwad, firefighters douse the fire

The incident of fire in a scrap warehouse in Damanganga Industrial Park located in Karwad village of Vapi has come to light. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within a few hours. Despite increasing incidents of fire in scrap godowns in Vapi and surrounding areas, the administration is silent.

According to the information received, a sudden fire broke out in a scrap warehouse located in Damanganga Industrial Park located in Karwad village of Vapi on Wednesday afternoon. Due to which there was chaos. After getting information about the incident, the fire department reached the spot and the firemen brought the fire under control within a few hours.

It is to be noted here that there has been an increase in incidents of fire in scrap godowns in Vapi and surrounding areas since last several years. Due to which the lives of the people are also being threatened. The police registers a case against the owners of the scrap godown. But due to the silence of the officials of the concerned department, the scrap traders are getting a free hand. It is necessary that the District Collector should take strict action against this seriously corrupt activity.