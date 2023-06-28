Gujarat: Fire breaks out at company’s Sayali in Selwas, no casualties

After a sudden fire broke out in the closed company in Sayali village of Selvas on Wednesday morning, there was chaos as the entire company got engulfed in the fire. The fire brigade personnel brought the fire under control after about seven hours of effort. There were no casualties. It is estimated that the company has suffered heavy losses due to the fire.

The police convoy also reached the spot. When fire tenders from areas including Selvas, Daman, Sarigam reached the spot, the jawans tried to control the raging fire. During which the fire was brought under control after about seven hours of hard work. Due to the fire, a huge loss has been estimated due to burning of goods including machinery of the company. No reason has been revealed as to what caused the fire. But it is now being speculated that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.