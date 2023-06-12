Gujarat: Fishermen returned safely from the sea, 24,000 boats parked at a safe place

Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said that the state government is continuously working to prevent loss of life due to the possible ‘Biparjoy’ cyclone in Gujarat. From Gandhinagar, Chief Secretary Rajkumar along with Minister in-charge, Secretary in-charge, Collector and Coastal Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh along with district administration in connection with the storm conducted rescue and relief operations through video conferencing. He took stock of the situation in Gir Somnath, Morbi, Patan and Banaskantha districts and gave necessary guidance.

Wind speed will exceed 125 kmph

Giving information about the preparedness of the district administration, Relief Commissioner Pandey said that the districts affected by the cyclonic storm Biparjoy in Gujarat will receive heavy to very heavy rains on June 14 and 15 and wind with an estimated speed of more than 125 kmph. In the first phase from June 13, 0 to 5 km from the beach. And then people living at a distance of 5 to 10 km will be shifted to a safer place. To restore the power supply after the storm, PGVCL teams have made available the required amount of power along with electric poles in the sub-stations.

12-12 teams of NDRF-SDRF were deployed

He said that 12 teams of NDRF-SDRF have been deployed in the cyclone-affected districts, including two each in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Porbandar and one each in Morbi, Girsomnath, Junagadh and Rajkot to provide relief to the people. can be transported to safe places. Due to strong winds and rain, two NDRF teams have been kept in reserve in Vadodara and one in Gandhinagar. Similarly, out of total 12 SDRF teams, two each have been deployed in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar while one team each in Junagadh, Morbi, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Banaskantha and Patan.

60 kms Traffic will come to a standstill if the wind blows at a speed of more than one hour

Shelter homes have been prepared at safe places in government schools and offices in the affected coastal districts and other arrangements including accommodation, food and medicine have been made. Apart from this, adequate quantity of medical staff and medicines along with necessary quantity have been made available in nearby health centers and government and private hospitals. The district administration is also in constant touch with the railway officials visiting the area. 60 km in the cyclone affected area for the safety of the citizens. Vehicular traffic will be stopped when the wind speed exceeds 1 hour.

24 thousand boats were parked at a safe place

Evacuation of people from all badly affected villages within 0 to 5 km of the coast between Mandvi and Jakhau in Kutch district, where the cyclone is likely to make landfall, has been initiated today. Fishermen have returned safely after the Meteorological Department’s advance warning about the storm, while all 24,000 boats have been parked at safe places along the coast. The state government is in constant touch to provide all possible assistance to the concerned district administration for rescue operations immediately.