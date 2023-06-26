Gujarat: Forecast of rain for the coming days due to activation of two systems

Monsoon has officially started in Gujarat. The first rains have brought relief to rain-fed farmers eligible for sowing in many districts. However, rain is still forecast. Gujarat Weather Forecast has predicted rain in the state for the next 5 days. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be monsoon rains in the state for the next five days. Heavy rain may occur in some areas. Due to the activation of two systems, it is expected to rain in the coming days. Rain has been predicted in South and North Gujarat in the state and a yellow alert has been issued. Yellow alert was issued in Panchmahal, Dang, Dahod, Vadodara, Bharuch and Tapi and Valsad on Monday.

It is raining in Kheda district since Monday morning. Torrential rains are being reported in Mahemdavad and Nadiad. Mehmedabad received 4 inches of rain in just 2 hours. While Nadiad received 3 inches of rain in 2 hours. Mahudha has received 2 inches of rain. A total of 4 inches of rain was recorded in Nadiad from morning till 2 pm. Due to torrential rains, water-logging was also witnessed on the roads in Nadiad and Mehmedabad.

There was torrential rain in many areas including Jamalpur in Ahmedabad. The rainy season is also being seen in Sarkhej Highway area of ​​the city. It rained in many areas of the city. Due to which some roads of the city were flooded.