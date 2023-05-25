Gujarat: Forecast of rain in north and central Gujarat including Saurashtra-Kutch on May 28 and 29, strong winds will blow in coastal areas

Due to the heat in Gujarat, people are mourning. The temperature is being recorded above 43 degrees in cities including Ahmedabad. Due to the heat, incidents of people getting heatstroke are also coming to the fore. Now according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the state will get relief from the heat. Strong winds are expected on Friday as well. At the same time, meteorologist Ambalal Patel has expressed the possibility of a storm in the first week of June. Cyclone may be active in the Arabian Sea which may cause rain in Saurashtra.

Chance of rain on 28 and 29 May

According to the Meteorological Department, people can get relief from the heat in Gujarat from Friday. The temperature will also drop by two to three degrees. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain. There is a possibility of rain on 28 and 29 May. Rain has been predicted in Saurashtra, North Gujarat and Central Gujarat. Rainfall has been predicted especially in Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Patan, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Anand and Bharuch.

Strong winds will blow in areas including Saurashtra-Kutch

As the system is getting active in the sea, strong winds are also forecast along the coast and adjoining areas. Fishermen who go fishing in the sea have also been instructed not to go fishing in the sea for three days. According to the local Meteorological Department, strong winds can blow in many areas including Saurashtra, Kutch. Due to the effect of Western Disturbance, strong winds can blow on the coast of the state and an alert has also been given. Wind speed up to 40 kmph is likely in Gujarat on May 26. Wind speed up to 65 kmph is expected in the coastal areas. Strong winds will blow in areas including Saurashtra-Kutch.

Wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km

In some states of the country, the Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain, which will give relief to the people from the heat. Thunderstorm and strong winds are expected in Himachal. Due to Western Disturbance, there has been a change in the weather of the Himalayan region. Dust storm may also occur in Rajasthan today, while light to moderate rain is likely over North India including Delhi. During this, wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km.