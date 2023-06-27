Gujarat: Government will make all 182 MLAs of the state techno-savvy, training will be given before the monsoon session

The Gujarat Assembly in Gandhinagar will now be linked to the Lok Sabha. Under the One Nation One App, the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat will become the first to be linked with the Lok Sabha. Whose data will be linked to the app of the central government. E-Vidhan Sabha is likely to be implemented in Gujarat before September.

For the last 2 days, the process of meetings is going on in the assembly. Tablets will be given to all 182 MLAs. Along with this, a tablet will also be installed in the assembly building. A feature is also being built into the app so that voters can ask their MLAs questions online during the House and MLAs can ask questions in the House immediately.

The monsoon session is likely to be held in the first week of September. Then before the monsoon session all the MLAs will be given tablets and trained on the online app. At present, IAS officer Vijay Nehra is handling the entire project. More than 50 technical staff have practiced on the app and e-assembly. The exercise has been done in such a way that the technical work on the app and e-assembly is completed before August 15.