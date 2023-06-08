Gujarat: Grand screening of ‘Anant Anadi Vadnagar’ held at Tana-Riri Garden

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said at the grand screening program of the documentary titled ‘Ananda Anadi Vadnagar’ organized at Tana-Riri Garden in the ancient city of Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat that it is a pilgrimage for me to visit this holy land. The history of this city is more than 2000 years old. The importance of this city can be known from its self-vision. He said that from this visit I felt that the importance of this city is really unique. The Union Minister said that this city will be counted among the vibrant ancient cities of India like Mathura, Ujjain, Patna and Varanasi.

Union Minister Shri Reddy further said that the Department of Tourism has done an inspiring job of highlighting the important history of this city. He also said that the State of Art Archaeological Experimental Museum presenting the importance of this city, the confluence of seven ancient cultures of the last two thousand years, and the Tana-Riri Museum to honor the singer sisters named Tana-Riri who sacrificed in the 16th century. is being constructed. Both these projects, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 277 crore, will be completed by the year 2024.

Union Tourism Minister Shri Reddy said that more than 12 thousand museums are operational across the country. Many state-of-the-art museums are under construction. Prime Minister’s Museum is the best example of this. He spoke about the theme based museum taking shape at 12 different locations across the country, including Vadnagar. The Union Minister also informed about the state-of-the-art museum taking shape at Rajpipla. He said that Vadnagar is such a heritage site where vast opportunities for research in many areas like ancient city culture, water management and trade-commerce are hidden in the heart of the city.

Describing the all-round development story of India during the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule by presenting tourism diversity like Ramayana, Shri Krishna, Jagannath and Buddhist Circuit giving priority to the importance of India’s cultural heritage, the Union Minister said that the Prime Minister Under the leadership of India has achieved a unique reputation around the world. He called upon the present citizens to contribute in the development of the nation with the spirit of ‘nation paramount’.

Gujarat Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera said that the history of India is very interesting and worth knowing. Known by seven names in history, Vadnagar had 360 stepwells and 360 temples etc. This city is also recognized as the center of Buddhism. This city has a different history of its own. This city has stood again after falling many times, which is the identity of this city. He said that apart from Skanda Purana, Abul Fazl had also mentioned Vadnagar as an ancient city in Ain Akbari. Today Vadnagar has developed into a tourist destination worth visiting.

In the screening program of ‘Anant Anadi Vadnagar’ documentary, Manoj Muntashir Shukla said that India is a country that believes in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The history of this country has made India proud. He said that this city has been important since the time of Mahabharata. He said that this city is called eternal. Hatkeshwar Mahadev is sitting in this miracle city, which is the proof of this. He said that this city was destroyed seven times and stood again. This city has given a successful Prime Minister to the country.

Screening of ‘Anant Anadi Vadnagar’ documentary was organized at various seven places including Tana-Riri in Vadnagar, the historical city of Mehsana district, in which Kirti Toran, Sharmishtha Talab, Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Prerna School, B.N. High School, Amarthol Darwaza and Vadabara Para area. A large number of citizens were present in the programme.

