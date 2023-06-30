Gujarat: Heavy rain forecast for 24 hours in the state, 9 inches of rain so far

With the arrival of monsoon, heavy rains have started in Gujarat. Gujarat has received 9 inches of rain so far. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the state. Heavy rain is expected in Gujarat in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain is forecast for 24 hours in Saurashtra.

Heavy rain will occur in some areas on July 1

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain for the next 5 days. In which heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in Gujarat during the next 24 hours. In which heavy rains have been predicted in Saurashtra. There will be scattered rain in other areas. There will be heavy rain in some areas on Saturday 1st July. Due to which the intensity of rain will reduce in Kutch from Saturday. From July 2, there will be scattered rains in the state.

There will be less rain in North Gujarat and Kutch from July 2

North Gujarat and Kutch would see a reduction in rainfall from July 2 onwards. Moderate to scattered rain may occur over Ahmedabad. According to the Meteorological Department, due to the presence of a low pressure system in Madhya Pradesh, it has rained in Gujarat so far. He said that at present the circulation system is towards UP which is towards Gujarat that is why it is raining.

Know in which areas it will rain

There is a possibility of rain in Valsad, Dang, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur. There will be rain in Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Diu, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Amreli. According to the information given by the Meteorological Department, this year there has been more monsoon rain than last year. Gujarat has received 9 inches of rain so far.