Gujarat: Heavy rain forecast in Amreli, Gir Somnath, Navsari, Valsad districts till July 9

Monsoon has made a tremendous entry in Gujarat. The rains had stopped after the Biparjoy cyclone, but with the sudden entry of rain, fresh water has started flowing into the rivers and reservoirs of the state. On the other hand, a wave of happiness has spread among the farmers due to the rain. A meeting of the Weather Watch Group was held at the State Emergency Operation Center under the chairmanship of the Relief Commissioner in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. In which the status of monsoon in the state and the preparedness of all the departments for it were reviewed. The Relief Commissioner gave necessary guidance and suggestions to all the departments.

All teams put on alert mode

In this meeting, the IMD official informed about the rain situation and said that there is a possibility of rain in entire Gujarat during the current week. Amreli, Gir Somnath, Navsari and Valsad districts are likely to receive heavy rains from July 7 to July 9. An Irrigation Department official said that out of 206 reservoirs in the state, 23 reservoirs are on high alert, 15 are on alert and 10 are on alert. According to NDR F and SDRF officials, a deployment plan has been prepared to deal with the situation of monsoon rains and all teams have been put on alert mode.

Rain in 34 taluks in last 12 hours

Rain has been recorded in 34 talukas of the state in the last 12 hours. In which Talala received 3 inches, Jamkandorana 2 inches, Mendarda 2.5 inches, Rajula 1.3 inches, Upleta 1 inch, Umargam 1 inch and Vapi also received one inch of rain. Apart from Talala town and rural areas of Gir, the rains lashed villages including Dhawa, Surwa, Akolwadi. On the other hand, the Hiran-II Dam, the lifeline of the villages of Somnath, Veraval and Prabhas Patan, has become overflowing. To maintain the water level, a gate of the dam was opened half a foot. The villages in the low-lying areas around the dam have been alerted.

Another stormy round of rain from Thursday

Apart from this, the Meteorological Department estimates that there may be heavy rains in the coastal areas of South Gujarat and Saurashtra. Due to the activation of the rain system with east-west trough in these areas, there will be rain conditions in these areas. Heavy rain may occur in Ahmedabad on July 7 and 8. According to the Meteorological Department, the wind speed will increase. For this reason, fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea till July 7. Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Botad, Gir Somnath, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts will receive heavy rains on July 7. New circulation system is being activated in the state. As soon as this system becomes active, another round of rain will start in Gujarat. Another stormy spell of rain is likely to start from Thursday.