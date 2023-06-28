Gujarat: Heavy rain forecast in Navsari-Valsad from June 28 to 30

A meeting of the Weather Watch Group was held at the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) Gandhinagar on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey. In which the status of monsoon in the state and the preparedness of all the departments for it were reviewed. Navsari and Valsad districts are likely to receive heavy rains from June 28 to 30.

All teams have been put on alert mode with the deployment plan of NDRF prepared to deal with the monsoon rains. Out of 206 reservoirs in the state, 6 reservoirs are on high alert. While 3 reservoirs are on alert and 1 is on alert. The Weather Watch Group meeting was held at SEOC Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Relief Commissioner in which this information was given. The Relief Commissioner reviewed the monsoon situation in the state and preparedness of all the departments for it and gave necessary guidance and suggestions to all the departments.

Briefing about the rain situation in the meeting, the IMD official said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains over entire Gujarat during the current week. Navsari and Valsad districts of South Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rains from June 28 to 30. According to an official of NDRF and SDRF, a deployment plan has been prepared to deal with the situation of monsoon rains and all teams have been put on alert mode.

GSDMA, CWC, Agriculture, Health, Forest, BYSEG, GMB, Panchayat, Coast Guard, ISRO, Energy, Fisheries, Road & Building, GSRTC, Air Force, Fire, UDD, ICDS, Animal Husbandry, BSF, Food and Civil in this meeting Nodal officers of the Supply and Information Department were present. Monsoon has already started and heavy rain is expected everywhere. It is also raining as predicted. Now the administration has prepared for the possibility of heavy rains in Navsari and Valsad.