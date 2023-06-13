Gujarat: Heavy rain started in Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir Somnath due to storm

Light to heavy rains have started in the coastal areas of Gujarat. While strong winds are also blowing in some places. Heavy rains have started in Dwarka even before the storm. Dwarka city is waterlogged due to heavy rains. Current was seen in the sea of ​​Harshad in Dwarka, where the water level has increased in Harshad Gulf. Therefore, due to the strong wind here, the leaves of the shops were blown away. Apart from this, heavy rains have started in other areas including Porbandar, Khambhalia. It is raining with strong winds in Kutch-Mandvi. It is raining heavily in the forest area in Gir Somnath. One to one and a half inches of rain has been recorded in Gir Garhda and Gir forest. It is raining heavily in the rural blocks of Jamnagar as well. It is raining heavily in many areas including Kalavad, Lalpur. About one inch of rain has been recorded here in an hour. Upleta has received about three inches of rain. It has been raining since late night in the rural areas of Amreli’s Khamba-Gir. The coast near Mandvi in ​​Kutch has become fierce. Here, due to the strong winds, the sheets of the food stalls on the beach have been blown away.

Rajkot Social Forestry Department in action mode

In Rajkot, the administration is working hard to clear fallen trees from the road at several places including Bhaktinagar Circle, Upleta-Porbandar Road, Piplia Road, Vadodar and Bhadajaliya Road. A total of 25 teams have been formed in each taluka with Range Forest Officer appointed as the nodal.

100 lions shifted to Gir forest

The cyclonic storm Biparjoy formed in the Arabian Sea is moving rapidly towards the coastal areas of India. The effect of the storm is being seen on the Gir forest famous for Asiatic lions. In which permanent residence of 100 lions is found near the beach. These lions were taken to a safe place.

Order to vacate the area up to 10 km from the Kutch coast

The Collector of Kutch has asked the people to follow the precautionary measures given against Cyclone Biparjoy. The collector has appealed to the people to shift to the shelter home. People living in low-lying areas of villages up to 10 km from the coast have been asked to move to higher areas. Most of the village primary schools have been kept as shelter homes.

So far more than 20 thousand people have been evacuated from the affected districts.

Due to the Biparjoy cyclone, the administration has started working on a war footing in many districts, due to which more than 20 thousand people have been evacuated from the affected districts so far. In these districts, 500 people have been shifted from Junagadh, 6,786 from Kutch, 1,500 from Jamnagar, 543 from Porbandar, 4,820 from Dwarka, 408 from Gir-Somnath, 2,000 from Morbi and 4,031 from Rajkot.