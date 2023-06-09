Gujarat: High court gives relief to two accused in Morbi bridge accident case, gets regular bail

In the case of Morbi suspension bridge collapse, two accused have got a big relief from the High Court. The Gujarat High Court has accepted the bail applications of the accused. However, both the accused have been granted conditional bail. Both these accused were involved in the work of ticket collection on the bridge and were arrested by the police on the charge of negligent selling of tickets.

Both the accused have been granted bail on the condition that they will cooperate with the police.

The court has granted regular bail to the accused in the Morbi suspension bridge case. Mahadev Solanki and Mansukh Patel, both the accused involved in ticket distribution and collection, have been granted bail on the condition that they will cooperate with the police investigation. Investigation revealed that 3165 tickets were sold on the day of the Morbi bridge accident. In this case, the application was opposed by the relatives of the deceased. The family had alleged that the tickets were black-marketed due to which the crowd on the bridge increased and the bridge collapsed.

135 people died in the accident

The suspension bridge over the Machu River in Morbi was renovated by the Oreva Company. Morbi’s suspension bridge was opened on 26 October but the bridge collapsed within 5 days of opening. In this incident, 135 people lost their lives and 56 people were injured.