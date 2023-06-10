Gujarat: If you are going to Ambaji by your own vehicle then this news is for you!

Police has taken punitive action against those who violate the traffic rules in Gujarat. On the other hand, to solve the traffic problem in Yatradham Ambaji, a towing crane has been allotted by the District Collector. If a motorist does not park his vehicle evenly or parks it on the road, his vehicle will be towed to the police station by this towing crane.

Traffic problem due to haphazardly parked vehicles

Thousands of mother devotees come to Ambaji every day for darshan in the mythological pilgrimage site Ambaji. Pilgrims reach Amba Dham by their private vehicles. Some pilgrims park their vehicles haphazardly, causing major traffic problems. The highway section from Ambaji 51 Shaktipeeth Circle to Purana Naka has been declared a ‘no vehicle zone’. Some pilgrims park their vehicles on this route, causing difficulty in movement of other vehicles and public vehicles and causing major traffic problems.

the vehicle will be taken to the police station

Due to the increasing number of pilgrims, the traffic problem in Ambaji is also getting worse. Therefore, for its disposal, a towing crane has been arranged by the Banaskantha District Collector. After this, any vehicle found parked in the no parking zone will be taken to Ambaji police station and a memo will be issued to the owner of the vehicle. Due to which it will be necessary to follow the traffic rules on ‘no parking zone’ and parking anywhere and the problem of traffic will also be solved.