Gujarat: Illicit transactions worth Rs 1,300 crore unearthed in IT mega operation

Rajkot / Ahmedabad, 17 July (Hindustan Times). Illegal transactions worth Rs 1,300 crore have been unearthed in a massive search operation in Rajkot. For the last 6 days, the IT department was surveying the jewelers of Rajkot. The prepared report in this regard has been handed over to the higher officials in Ahmedabad by the IT department. The report mentions large scale financial irregularities. Jewelery and cash worth Rs 12 crore have been seized during the survey. Apart from this, files of a large number of properties have also been seized.

The IT department conducted the biggest search operation in the last 5 years at the jewelers of Rajkot. During this, it was also learned that ever since the government announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, cash transactions were done on a large scale in violation of the norms. The details will come out after the valuation of the stock value is done. After this the locker and other documents will be revealed.

After the Income Tax survey on the Jewelers Group in Rajkot, there has been a possibility of a big financial disturbance. The IT department carried out investigations at the residences of Radhika Jewellers, Kalavad Road Showroom, Ashok Jhinjhuwadia and Haresh Jhinjhuwadia located at Palace Road. Apart from this, investigations were carried out at Shilpa Jewellers, 150 feet Ring Road, Akshar Marg showroom at Kotharia Naka and residences of firm owners Prabhudas Parekh, Bhaskar, Haren and unit in Kolkata. Apart from this, investigations were carried out in Rajkot and Ahmedabad units of Jaypee Jewellers. Investigation was also done at CVM Jewelers of Junagadh. The house and office of a builder named Vimal Padaria, Ketan Patel and Milan Mehta, associated with the jewellers, were searched.