Gujarat: Indians dominated abroad, Yakub Patel of Bharuch became the mayor of Preston, UK

Gujarat-born Yakub Patel has been elected as the new mayor of Preston, a city in the county of Lancashire in the UK. Jacobs was previously a councilor and an active member of the local community. He was born in Bharuch district of Gujarat. He moved to the UK in 1976 after graduating from Vadodara University.

Yakub Patel has taken over as the new mayor of Preston, a city in the county of Lancashire in northern England that has a mayoral tradition dating back to the 14th century. After assuming the post of Mayor, Yakub said that I have a deep connection with this city. I started my career in 1979 with Preston Corporation. Following which I was first elected a Labor Party councilor for the city’s Avenham ward in 1995, becoming the first Muslim councilor in the history of Preston City Council.

Preston City Council said Jacobs has always been involved with local community organisations. His focus has always been on making a positive difference in the community in which he lives. Jacob’s passion is serving his family and the community he represents. Jacob was associated with Preston Corporation in the UK for a long time. He held the roles of a Revenue Inspector, Transport Inspector, Assistant Chief, Chief Inspector and Operations Manager before retiring in July 2009. He also worked with Preston Bus, a city bus operator, in the roles of board of directors, health and safety representative and president of the ACT union.

will act as the first citizen

The Mayor of Preston serves as the city’s first citizen, meaning that he speaks for the city and is an important part of its identity. They also represent the local people in civic and ceremonial events. A Preston City Councilor embodies an elected role to represent these communities. Once elected one is part of the council to serve as mayor for one year followed by serving as deputy mayor for one year.

Yakub Patel is in politics since the age of 10

Yakub Patel has been in politics since the age of 10. He first followed in the footsteps of his late father. Who was a strong supporter and member of the Congress Party in India led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In Britain, Yakub Patel has served as deputy mayor of Preston since May last year and this week formally took over as mayor there for 2023-24.