Gujarat: ISIS terror module busted, 4 including woman arrested

Porbandar / Ahmedabad, 10 June (Hindustan Times). The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in a major operation in Porbandar arrested 4 accused, including a woman, who are accused of working for the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP). Their ISIS and Pakistan connection has come to the fore. The terrorist conspiracy has been exposed by completing this operation on Friday night under the leadership of IG Deepen Bhadran.

Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay informed in a press conference that the four arrested accused are members of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP). He said that three of them are residents of India. While being a foreign national. All four are active members of ISKP and several banned items have been recovered from their possession.

According to information received from the Gujarat ATS, radicalized youths affiliated with the banned terrorist organization Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) were caught while planning to flee India via Porbandar seashore in Gujarat. All three were on their way to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan via Iran.

Based on this information, the Gujarat STS team started a strict vigil at Porbandar railway station in the early hours of 9th June. Seeing three suspicious youths here, they were caught and interrogated. The arrested youths include Ubed Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shawl and Mohammad Hazim Shah (the whereabouts of all three are Srinagar). Interrogation revealed that all three were radicalized by their handler Abu Hamza, after whom they joined the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP). During interrogation of the three, it was found that the other two persons, Zubair Ahmad Munshi and Surat’s Sumerabanu Mohammad Hanif Malek, were also members of the same ISKP module. Both of them are also associated with the three arrested accused. After questioning, the team of Gujarat ATS and Surat Crime Branch raided the house of Sumerabanu Malek. Many important information related to ISKP has been found in the inquiry.

Sumerabanu Malek is being interrogated by the police in a systematic manner. She was also in touch with the handler, while her close relationship with a Kashmiri youth Zubair Ahmed Munshi has been revealed. Many personal identification documents, digital communication devices, mobiles, tablets, knives, etc. were found in the luggage and bags of the three suspected Kashmiri youths caught in Porbandar.

All three were informed by their handler Abu Hamza to reach Porbandar. Here he got a job in a fishing boat as a laborer and moved towards the next mission. Using the boat and its captain, they would reach the GPS coordinator as per the plan. From here they would have been taken to Iran via DHOW. From here the accused were given fake passports. After this they were about to reach Khorasan via Herat. They were here to engage in terrorist activities for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (ISKP). An FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 against the arrested accused Ubed Nasir Mir, Hanan Hayat Shawl, Mohammad Hajim Shah, Zubair Munshi, Sumerabanu.