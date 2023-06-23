Gujarat: Kutch most affected by cyclone Biparjoy, agriculture minister inspects damage

State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel met farmers and herders in the affected taluka to take stock of the damages caused to the agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries sectors in Kutch after Cyclone Biparjoy. In addition to damage to agriculture, horticulture crops and fisheries, animal deaths have also been reported in Kutch due to the cyclone.

Survey work has been started by the government to help the farmers, animal husbandry and fishermen due to economic loss due to this natural calamity. In such a situation, Minister Raghavji Patel met farmers and animal herders cultivating horticulture crops in Nakhatrana, Mandvi, Mundra and Anjar talukas.

The minister said that the government would try to revive as many damaged trees and plants as possible by communicating directly with the farmers and cattle herders with the assurance of proper compensation by the government. Along with this, he presented the chart of Kutch farming and loss caused to the cattle rearers before the Chief Minister and assured that efforts would be made to provide maximum help to the farmers.

The minister first visited the paddy fields of Ravi Lal and Sureshbhai Valani of Veresalpar village in Nakhatrana taluka and personally inspected the damage caused to mango trees. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the scientists of the Agricultural University would give guidance to revive the fallen trees due to damage to horticulture crops. He also assured that adequate compensation would be given to the farmers by conducting a proper survey of the damages. The minister directly interacted with the farmers of the taluka at Veresalpar to give an impression of the government standing with the farmers in this difficult situation. Along with this, heard the questions of the farmers.

Due to the advance planning of the state government, the cyclone caused negligible damage. The state government is trying its best to restore normal life in the aftermath of the cyclone. On this occasion, the cabinet minister distributed assistance checks to five cattle herders in case of death of animals. Pradyumansinh Jadeja, MLA from Abdasa region, who was present on the occasion, also gave the details of the loss caused to the farmers. The minister then visited Vishanji Premji Bhagat ki Wadi in Varjhadi area of ​​Gadshisha in Mandvi taluka and inspected the revival of fallen mango trees.