Gujarat: Meghraja’s strong entry in many districts, 4 cattle died due to electrocution

The Meteorological Department in the state had predicted rain for five days in several districts, following which heavy rains lashed many areas. It has rained heavily at many places since morning on Saturday. With the change in the weather, a rainy atmosphere was created, due to which the atmosphere became colder. Due to heavy rains, the drivers had to face a lot of trouble.

Many low-lying areas were flooded

Meghraja has made a grand entry in the state. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there has been heavy rain in areas including Kheda, Nadiad, Dakor, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, Anand, Dahod. Due to the rain, many low-lying areas were flooded. Apart from this, it is also reported that 4 animals have died due to electrocution. People were suffering due to continuous heat in the state for the last several days and were waiting for the rains, in such a situation people felt relieved due to the rains. Along with this, the happiness of the farmers has increased due to rains suitable for sowing in many areas. After rains in Valsad and Vadodara in the early morning, it rained in many districts of the state.

Where did it rain in the state

Sporadic rains occurred at many places in the state since morning on Saturday, while there were heavy rains at some places. It rained lightly in rural areas of Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha. Apart from this, Idar, Wadali, Khedbrama, Vijayanagar in Sambarkantha district also received rain. Along with this, there was a change in the weather of Anand district and many areas were flooded due to rain since morning.

Dahod and Dakor were flooded at many places

It has also rained in Dahod and Dakor in the state on Saturday. It has rained in Limdi, Jhalod, Limkheda, Dhanpur talukas of Dahod district, while on the other hand the program of BJP State President CR Patil has also been canceled due to rain. Apart from Dahod, it has been raining in Dakor since morning, due to which water has been filled everywhere in Dakor. Heavy rains have occurred in other areas including Dakor, Kalsar, Dhunnadara, Agarwa.

heavy rains in kheda nadiad

It has been raining since morning in areas including Kheda, Nadiad, Matar. The rains have cooled the atmosphere while low-lying areas have been inundated with water. Students were pulled out from the window of a private college bus in Nadiad after it got stuck in Garnala.

Most rain in Panchmahal district in two hours

It has been raining in Panchmahal district since late Friday night. It rained with thunder and lightning in the district. Panchmahal received 90 mm of rain in two hours. Apart from this, there was 69 mm of rain in Vadodara and 61 mm in Anand.