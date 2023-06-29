Gujarat: Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in South Gujarat, know where it will rain

Railway Garnala at Vyara in Tapi district has been submerged in water. Due to continuous rains for the last three days, the water is filled. The motorists are troubled by the filling of water in the canal. On the other hand, it is raining heavily in Tapi district since morning. Due to heavy rains, the Uni river in Rajpar village of Kukarmunda is overflowing with fresh water.

Happiness has been seen among the farmers due to the arrival of new water in the river. Hence the low level bridges of Kukarmunda and Nijhar are inundated. Roads are flooded in Kukarmunda. The road from Balamba Kedwamoi to Moramba is completely submerged. Due to which traffic jam has happened. Along with this, the local people are also facing problems in movement. It has rained heavily in Tapi district, due to which water has been filled all around.