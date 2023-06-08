Gujarat: Monsoon will reach the state between June 20 and 25

According to the information given by the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has reached Kerala on Thursday. Monsoon will cover entire Kerala in the next 48 hours. On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain in Gujarat for five days. There are chances of rain in South Gujarat and Saurashtra. The Meteorological Department has predicted a change in wind direction due to the cyclone and rain with moisture in the air.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there will be scattered rains in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. At present, the cyclonic storm is 930 km away from Porbandar in the sea. At that time, winds are blowing at a speed of 130 km per hour in the sea. Therefore, after two days the wind speed will increase further in the state. There will be no change in temperature for five days. The temperature can be around 40 degrees.

Monsoon may arrive in Gujarat around June 20 to 25. There will be activities of thunderstorms in the state for five days. Scattered moderate rain may occur over the state. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be rain in Surat, Navsari, Dang, Valsad, Amreli and Bhavnagar.

Surat, Navsari, Dang, Valsad, Narmada, Bharuch, Tapi, Amreli, Girsomnath, Bhavnagar and Diu are likely to receive rain on June 10. While on June 11, rain is expected in Surat, Navsari, Dang, Valsad, Narmada, Bharuch, Tapi, Amreli, Girsomnath, Bhavnagar and Diu.