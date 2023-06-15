Gujarat: More than 1700 villages affected by Cyclone Biparjoy

In view of the impact of the severe storm Biparjoy in Gujarat, the administration on all the coasts of the state is on high alert. Apart from NDRF, SDRF, Indian Coast Guard teams are also deployed for relief and rescue work, while the administrative system of various districts is also taking all kinds of precautionary measures. Where the cyclone had maximum impact in many districts including Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Patan, Banaskantha, Junagadh, Rajkot.

The effect of the storm was seen in the sea of ​​Jamnagar. Strong current has been seen in the sea due to the storm, in view of which signal number 10 has been installed at Rosy Port. Signal number 10 has been declared immediately after heavy current was observed in the sea of ​​Rosy Bunder in the district.

Gir Somnath’s sea current reached fishermen’s boats

Before the storm came, the sea in Gir Somnath had assumed a fierce form. The sea has gone mad in Gir Somnath, the sea waves have reached the fishermen’s boats. Fishermen are worried about sea water reaching the boats kept at safe places.

Wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph in Porbandar

The effect of Cyclone Biparjoy was also seen in Porbandar. The administration here is taking precautions against Madhavpur Sagar assuming the form of fury. On the other hand, people here are facing problems due to the wind blowing at a speed of 90 to 100 km. While 20 to 25 feet high waves are rising in the sea. Wind at a speed of 80 to 90 kmph in Junagadh

Talking about the situation in Junagadh after the storm, the wind is blowing here at a speed of 80 to 90 km. While the effect of the storm is also being seen in the Magrol sea here. The rainy season continues amid strong winds. Magarol sea currents are in spate.

rain with strong wind in sabarkantha

The effect of Cyclone Biparjoy was also seen in Sabarkantha district. There is a continuous strong wind blowing here, amidst these strong winds it has rained heavily. While there are reports of rain in rural areas including Dhanpura, Rampura, Gambhoi, the torrential rains in Himmatnagar have become a cause of trouble for the people. Motorists are also facing problems due to the increase in wind speed due to the storm.

If sources are to be believed, the river of Saurashtra-Kutch has also assumed a fierce form. Also, due to the strong winds, people have refrained from venturing out. Due to which the roads here are looking deserted. Wind speed reaching 115-125 kmph is gusting to 115 kmph in Kutch, while 2-3 storey high waves are being seen along Navlakhi and Kandla coasts. Meanwhile, 6 teams of NDRF and 2 teams of SDRF have been deployed in Kutch in view of the cyclone threat.