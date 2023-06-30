Gujarat: More than 22 percent of the average rainfall in the state at the beginning of the monsoon, the highest rainfall in this district

Amidst the forecast of the Meteorological Department, it is raining in many districts in the state and while heavy rains are still expected, many reservoirs in Gujarat have reached Naya Neer, while in Saurashtra also due to heavy rains, the Machu and Bhadar-2 rivers have been flooded. The gates have been opened. With this, Gujarat has received more than 22 per cent of the average rainfall at the beginning of the monsoon, with Kutch receiving the maximum rainfall.

Junagadh received 10 inches of rain

According to the forecast given by the Meteorological Department in the state, it has rained in many districts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra. In which Junagadh city has received 10 inches of rain, Girnar mountain has received 12 inches of rain. Due to rain, new lead has come in many reservoirs, while many rivers and drains are in spate. Many areas were knee-deep in water after the rains in Junagadh, on the other hand, Chotila in Surendranagar received 5 inches of rain in 24 hours, rainwater overflowing the Chotila hill and Lakhtar and Sayla two inches each. Due to the rains, two gates of Machu-3 Dam in Morbi were opened up to one feet and 20 villages in the low-lying areas have been alerted. With this, the state has received an average of 22.90 per cent rainfall at the beginning of the monsoon, of which 76.80 per cent has been received in Kutch.

Heavy rains in Tapi, Aravalli, Ambaji

In Tapi district, it started raining since late night and in 24 hours it rained 8 inches in Vyara, 9 inches in Valod, 7 inches in Dovlan and 5 inches in Songadh, due to which the level of Ukai dam reached 308.45 feet. Apart from this, the Doswada dam of Songadh in Tapi overflowed. At the beginning of the monsoon itself, 10 villages were alerted due to dam overflow. Along with this, Meghraja made a vigorous entry in Aravalli district and four inches of rain was recorded in Dhansura and Byad, two in Malpur and one inch in Modasa. Farmers are happy with the rain in rural areas. Meghraja’s entry in Ambaji area also took place late at night with thunder.

Bhadar-2 dam’s 6 gates 5 feet were opened

Due to heavy rains in Saurashtra division, the Bhadar-II dam near Bhukhi in Dhoraji taluka of Rajkot district is full and flowing to dangerous levels. That’s why 6 gates of the dam have been opened 5 feet apart. With this, 38674 cusecs of water has been released from the dam and the villages around the dam have been alerted. The people of Bhola, Bholgamda, Chhadvavdar, Supedi and Upleta talukas of Dhoraji taluka, Dumiyani, Chikhaliya, Samadhiyala, Ganod, Isra, Kundech, Bhimora, Gadha, Ghaded, Hadfodi, Lath, Melli Majethi, Nilakha, Talgana villages of Upleta taluka were forced to move to the banks of the river and Instructions have been given not to travel in low-lying areas and to be careful in the river bed or coastal areas.