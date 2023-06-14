Gujarat police took two shooters of gangster Aman Singh gang on remand, murder case registered

Dhanbad News: Two shooters of Aman Singh, Vaibhav Yadav alias Rahul Singh and Dinesh Kumar Gaur, who are lodged in Dhanbad Mandal Jail, have been taken on remand by the police of Vapi Valsad, Gujarat. There is an allegation against both of them for shooting and killing a BJP leader in Vapi Valsad. The Gujarat Police had applied to take both of them on remand, which has been approved by the court. Now soon the Gujarat Police will take both of them to Gujarat on remand.

Two bike riders had killed

Police sources said that the BJP leader in Gujarat was shot at the behest of Aman Singh, who is lodged in Hazaribagh jail in connection with the murder of four people, including former deputy mayor Neeraj Singh. This work was also entrusted by Aman Singh. At his behest, he executed the incident and fled from there. Apart from Aman Singh’s special shooter Vaibhav Yadav and Dinesh Gaur, two other accused are also involved in this murder case. The Gujarat police will take other information including the conspirator from both.

The arrest took place on June 3

The Dhanbad police had arrested nine members of the Aman Singh gang. Vaibhav and Dinesh are included in this. Police sources said that Vaibhav, a resident of Azamgarh UP, was still hiding from the Dhanbad police. UP STF once shot Vaibhav in the leg in an encounter. Although he was absconding.

